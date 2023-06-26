Likely scenarios for new cabinet

With the new cabinet of Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to be announced on Monday afternoon, sources have said that the frontrunners for the post of Foreign and Finance Ministries are Giorgos Gerapetritis and Kostis Hatzidakis, respectively.

Gerapetritis served as state minister for most of Mitsotakis’ previous term until he was appointed as transport minister to replace Kostas A. Karamanlis, who resigned after Greece’s deadliest train collision in February this year.

Hatzidakis was labour and social affairs minister.

The same sources say former foreign minister Nikos Dendias is slated to take over as defence minister.

Former development minister Adonis Georgiadis will likely move to the labor ministry, while former finance minister Christos Staikouras is considered a likely candidate for the next infrastructure minister.

Former Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is believed to be heading to the Education Ministry, with Trikala mayor Dimitris Papastergiou taking over Pierrakakis’ previous post.

Kostas Skrekas is considered likely for Development Minister, while Lina Mendoni is expected to remain Culture Minister.

Dimitris Tsiodras will very likely remain director of the prime minister’s press office and Kyra Kappi director of Communications.