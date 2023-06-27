New Greek government sworn in

The members of Greece’s new government were sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Presidential Mansion in Athens that was presided over by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The newly sworn-in ministers are now expected to head to their respective headquarters to take over their portfolios from the caretaker government that was appointed after the inconclusive general election on May 21.

They will then convene for the first meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday at the prime minister’s official residence at the Maximos Mansion.

The new ministers appointed by re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are:

Finance: Kostis Hatzidakis

(Alt. Minister: Nikos Papathanasis;

Dep. Minister for Tax Policy: Harry Theoharis; Dep. Minister: Thanos Petralias)

Foreign Affairs: Giorgos Gerapetritis

(Deputies: Giorgos Kotsiras,

Alexandra Papadopoulou, Kostas Fragogiannis)

Defense: Nikos Dendias

(Deputies: Yiannis Kefaloyiannis, Nikos Hardalias)

Justice: Giorgos Floridis

Labor: Adonis Georgiadis

Development: Kostas Skrekas

Civil Protection: Vassilis Kikilias

Education: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

(Alt. Minister for Sports: Giannis Economou)

Health: Michalis Chrysochoidis

(Alt. Minister: Eirini Agapidaki)

Energy & Environment: Theodoros Skylakakis

Culture: Lina Mendoni

Interior: Niki Kerameus

(Alt. Minister: Theodoros Livanios)

Digital Governance: Dimitris Papastergiou

Infrastructure & Transport: Christos Staikouras

Maritime & Island Policy: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Agriculture: Lefteris Avgenakis

Tourism: Olga Kefalogianni

Migration: Dimitris Keridis

Citizens’ Protection: Notis Mitarakis

Social Cohesion & Family: Sofia Zacharaki

State Ministers: Makis Voridis, Stavros Papastavrou, Akis Skertsos

Deputy Ministers to the PM: Giannis Bratakos, Thanasis Kontogeorgis

Government spokesperson: Pavlos Marinakis