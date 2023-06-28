Racist violence in cross hairs

New Minister of Citizen Protection Notis Mitarakis vowed to “deal with phenomena of racist violence and protect vulnerable social groups,” during the handover ceremony on Tuesday from the acting minister Charalambos Lalousis.

Mitarakis also stressed that the ministry’s priorities are the fight against organized crime, the protection of human life and the property of citizens, while making special note of the problem of juvenile delinquency.

He stressed that the issue, which has taken on worrying proportions, is of particular concern to him, noting that there must be cooperation with all relevant ministries.