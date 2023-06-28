Blue folders given to new ministers listing priorities

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks as the members of his new government wait for a swearing in ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]

All the new ministers will find a rather voluminous folder with the priorities of their portfolios in front of their seats during the first cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The so-called “blue folder” will serve as the guide for how ministers will move and on which axes in the coming period.

Moreover, Kathimerini understands that the system of “control” of the government’s work will be reactivated to serve as the digital “eye” of the PM’s headquarters at all ministries, to keep tabs on their progress. The audit will be carried out to ascertain whether the central target of each ministry is implemented by the end of the year, along with the outstanding issues from the previous term.

The folder will also have detailed information on how the objectives of each ministry combine with those of other ministries.

It will also include information on necessary recruitment, pending tenders or those needed.