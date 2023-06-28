PM unveils four-year roadmap at inaugural cabinet meeting

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled his government’s roadmap for the next four years during a speech at the inaugural cabinet meeting held at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday.

The newly-formed cabinet, following the general election on June 25 and the subsequent swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday, gathered in full composition.

“We are proud and grateful for the choice made by the Greek people,” Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech. “Greeks have unequivocally rejected false promises and have shown remarkable maturity by endorsing behaviors that prioritize honesty,” he added.

The conservative leader mentioned that if it weren’t for the negative experiment of simple proportional representation – an electoral system introduced by the previous SYRIZA government that was ditched by the subsequent conservative administration – Greece would have already had a single-party government in May. Regarding the composition of the new parliament, which includes a significant representation of far-right parties, he remarked, “The political system has the ability to safeguard itself, and parliamentary democracy exposes false idols.”

Setting the tone for the next four years, Mitsotakis outlined the government blueprint, which revolves around four key pillars: “improved wages, enhanced public health, a better-functioning state, and a better quality of life in a strong Greece.”

During the cabinet meeting, the new ministers received the so-called “blue folders,” which provide a comprehensive overview of priorities for each ministry along with their respective timelines for implementation.

Particular emphasis is placed on the field of the economy, and in this regard, Mitsotakis will commence a series of visits to key ministries starting Wednesday afternoon. The Finance Ministry will be his first destination, with the visit scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday.