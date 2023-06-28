Vote of confidence for newly elected gov’t to be held on July 8

The newly elected government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will present key policies in a three-day plenary session that will begin on Thursday, July 6.

Upon completion of this debate on Saturday, the new government will request a vote of confidence that will be completed by midnight.

Before the plenary, all new deputies of this parliamentary session will have been sworn in on Monday, July 3. On Tuesday, Parliament will elect its president and vice-presidents. [AMNA]