Purported Twitter account of new Foreign Minister proves to be hoax

[InTime News]

A Twitter account purporting to belong to new Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis proved to be a hoax on Wednesday. The account seems to have been created by Italian hoaxer and journalist Tommasso Debenedetti.

The account had welcome users before announcing that the foreign minister had held a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart. However, the Twitter account was then used to announce the supposed death of former Prime Minister Loukas Papadimos, something that did not happen.

“This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti,” the account posted a few hours later.

Politics

