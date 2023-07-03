A century later, off-plan building still contentious

Building off-plan, that is, in areas not covered by areas zoned for development under land plans, was first legally sanctioned in Greece 100 years ago, with the anniversary being less than a month away.

A century later, lawmakers and the court are still struggling to get it right and balance the interests of small property holders with mitigating the adverse effects on the environment and expanding needs for infrastructure.

Recent cases decided by the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, have blocked against such development and the invocation of “exceptional” circumstances justifying it.

The court’s decisions are putting pressure on Parliament to update the existing legislation. But many interested parties, including local officials eager to seek EU funding of their pet development projects, do not like the high court’s approach.