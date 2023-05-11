Mykonos beach club set to lose license

Footage from local Mykonos Live TV shows crews working to dismantle illegal structures in Panormos in the popular island resort.

The operation of the popular Principote beach club on the island of Mykonos has been suspended after a unanimous decision by an extraordinary meeting of the Municipality of Mykonos’ Quality of Life Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time, preparations for demolitions on the island are continuing, based on earlier demolition protocols.

The revocation of Principote’s operating license had been requested on Tuesday by the Environment Ministry, with an urgent letter to the municipality and the South Aegean Regional Authority. This was preceded by the decision of the Council for Urban Planning Issues and Disputes of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (KESYPOTHA), which finalized the conclusion/autopsy report of the environmental inspectors (with the exception of some small areas).

The report recorded nearly 40,000 square meters of illegal constructions.

Moreover, it was also discovered that Principote had received a catering license from the Regional Tourism Service of the Cyclades, which is a service under the Tourism Ministry. According to reports, a request has been made to suspend this license as well.

“We have had cases in the past in which the municipality refused to grant a license and [the business] turned to the Regional Tourism Service of the Cyclades and got one. There is an overlap of responsibilities and one does not inform the other,” said Mykonos Mayor Konstantinos Koukas.

For its part, the company is set to lodge an immediate appeal against the decision, seeking, among other things, a “freeze” on the procedure.

“We consider the decision illegal. It has distorted the law and did not take into account any of our claims,” said the company’s lawyer Michael Farantos in comments to the Greek edition of Kathimerini.

“We will exhaust every legal means to prevent Principote’s operation being suspended. Right now 700 people are at risk of losing their jobs,” he added.