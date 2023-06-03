Illegal beach sprawl plagues Rhodes

Umbrellas, sun loungers and other facilities are packed onto a beach at the foot of the iconic Lindos Acropolis on Rhodes.

The much-discussed issue of unlawful constructions on Greece’s beaches is, unfortunately, not limited to Mykonos and the Cyclades, but plagues other important island destinations as well, most notably Rhodes in the southeastern Aegean.

Indicatively, of the more than 650 demolition protocols issued for unlicensed buildings on its seashore by the relevant local services, only one has been executed. The lapse has led, over the last two years especially, to increasing frustration with local authorities, as zoning, archaeology and forestry services find their hands tied.

One of the more glaring examples is Glystras, on the island’s eastern coast, some 55 kilometers south of Rhodes town. Once less popular among tourists, the beach was an ideal choice for locals. Moreover, its designation as an archaeological site and forest area ensured it would retain its natural beauty. Yet in early 2019, an illegal canteen was set up at one end of the beach, with table seating. Then in February 2021, construction began on a much bigger building at the other end of the beach. After these infringements came to the attention of authorities, an inspection found violations adding up to almost 1,000 square meters.

In June of that year a demolition protocol was issued, while the Rhodes Urban Planning Department and the Dodecanese Forestry Directorate issued corresponding orders, to no avail. The sand dunes were leveled and the cedars cut, and the beach bar operated normally. In February 2022 the planning authority issued another protocol when the construction was extended. And last May, yet another stop-work notice was issued over the paving of the road leading to the beach.

Nevertheless, the beach bar is operating normally again this year.