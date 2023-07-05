NEWS

House seats sorted after SYRIZA gripe over Spartans

Re-elected Parliament President Konstantinos Tasoulas has agreed to change the seating arrangements in the House after SYRIZA protested the decision to put the lawmakers of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) between those of the leftist main opposition. 

SYRIZA said Tasoulas pledged he will “proceed with every action to solve the issue that has been created.”

“We consider it unacceptable and unthinkable that it was decided to divide the seats of the main opposition so that there is no continuity in the seating of the SYRIZA deputies, which is unprecedented in parliamentary history,” SYRIZA’s parliamentary group president, Sokratis Famellos wrote to Tasoulas.

“We also consider it unacceptable the Spartiates were chosen to sit in the seats at the left in the plenary hall, something inconsistent with the history of the Parliament and parliaments in general, but also with the parliamentary rules,” he added.

