MPs elect deputy parliamentary speakers

Following the earlier re-election of Konstantinos Tasoulas as parliamentary speaker, MPs have selected seven deputy speakers from five of the eight parties represented in the chamber.

The nominees from the extreme-right parties Niki and Spartans, as well as from anti-establishment Course of Freedom, failed to garner enough votes to be elected deputy speakers.

The seven deputy speakers are: Ioannis Plakiotakis, Giorgos Georgantas and Thanasis Bouras (all of New Democracy), Olga Gerovasili (SYRIZA), Odysseas Konstantinopoulos (PASOK), Giorgos Lambroulis (Communist Party) and Vasilis Viliardos (Greek Solution).

Parliament will reconvene again on Thursday for the presentation of the government’s policy statement by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.