NEWS

MPs elect deputy parliamentary speakers

MPs elect deputy parliamentary speakers
[InTime News]

Following the earlier re-election of Konstantinos Tasoulas as parliamentary speaker, MPs have selected seven deputy speakers from five of the eight parties represented in the chamber.

The nominees from the extreme-right parties Niki and Spartans, as well as from anti-establishment Course of Freedom, failed to garner enough votes to be elected deputy speakers.

The seven deputy speakers are: Ioannis Plakiotakis, Giorgos Georgantas and Thanasis Bouras (all of New Democracy), Olga Gerovasili (SYRIZA), Odysseas Konstantinopoulos (PASOK), Giorgos Lambroulis (Communist Party) and Vasilis Viliardos (Greek Solution).

Parliament will reconvene again on Thursday for the presentation of the government’s policy statement by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Jerusalem Patriarchate in call for end of attack on Jenin
NEWS

Jerusalem Patriarchate in call for end of attack on Jenin

Lesvos: police conduct operation to bring 10 migrants to safety
NEWS

Lesvos: police conduct operation to bring 10 migrants to safety

NATO again extends Stoltenberg’s mandate, happy with a safe pair of hands as the war drags on
NEWS

NATO again extends Stoltenberg’s mandate, happy with a safe pair of hands as the war drags on

Firefighters battle blaze in Crete’s Almyros Gorge
NEWS

Firefighters battle blaze in Crete’s Almyros Gorge

Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link
NEWS

Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link

SYRIZA says new Parliament head agreed to resolve seating debacle
NEWS

SYRIZA says new Parliament head agreed to resolve seating debacle