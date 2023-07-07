Eurostat: Over 4 million Ukrainians given temporary protection in the EU

‘Populism and anti-Americanism are enduring features of domestic politics, but they rarely seem to lead to actual changes in Greece’s Western-oriented foreign and security policy,’ says Alexander Cooley.

Over 4 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine as a consequence of the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022 have been given temporary protection in EU countries, the EU’s statistical arm has said.

In a report, Eurostat said the main countries hosting the beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine by the end of May were Germany (1,111,590 people; 28% of the total), Poland (991,375; 25%) and the Czech Republic (340,090; 8%).

Compared with the population of each EU member, the highest numbers of total temporary protection beneficiaries per thousand people in May 2023 were observed in the Czech Republic (32.3), Estonia (26.4), Poland (26.3), Lithuania (24.9), Bulgaria (23.1) and Latvia (22.5), whereas the corresponding figure at the EU level was equal to 9.0 per thousand people.

By May 2023, Ukrainian citizens represented 98% of the beneficiaries of temporary protection. Adult women made up almost half (46.6%; majority aged 35-64) of temporary protection beneficiaries in the EU. Children accounted for slightly more than one third (34.6%), while adult men comprised less than a fifth (18.8%) of the total.

Greece has offered over 23,600 Ukrainians temporary protection.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is set to reach the 500-day mark this weekend, a grim milestone for a conflict that rages with no end in sight.