Ukrainians included in IOM housing program

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Greece will be included in the integration program Helios which provides a housing allowance and Greek language courses, as well as vocational guidance services for asylum seekers.

Launched in August 2019 for refugees from other countries, the program was expanded recently to include Ukrainians after they complained about the living conditions at the two camps in Elefsina near Athens and Serres in northern Greece that they had been assigned to by the Migration Ministry.

Under the program, the state will subsidize their rent based on the number of people staying in a property. The aid starts at 230 euros a month and can reach 800 euros for accommodation for more than six people. It also foresees a possible extension of the subsidy period for all beneficiaries from six to 12 months. Helios is run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians reaching Greece has jumped in the last few months, from 7,750 in April and 8,700 in May to 15,135 in June, while 9,830 Ukrainians arrived in the country in the first two weeks of July. A total of 57,550 Ukrainians have crossed into or through the Greek border since the beginning of the war but several have used Greece as a stopover before heading to another European country.