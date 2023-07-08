NEWS

First heatwave to hit Greece next week

First heatwave to hit Greece next week

Temperatures are expected to rise further from the middle of next week across the entire country, reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, in the season’s first heatwave. 

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said that hot air from North Africa will start sweeping into Greece from Wednesday, pushing temperatures as high as 39-40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday and Tuesday temperatures will hover around 34-35 degrees and read 37-38 in some regions, while winds will remain moderate at 3-5 on the Beaufort sale. 

The heat will hit the country as of Wednesday will temperatures limbing to 40 degrees Celsius in the mainland. The stuffy conditions are forecast to prevail for 4-5 days. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
June was hottest June on record globally, Copernicus says
NEWS

June was hottest June on record globally, Copernicus says

Smoke from Canada fires reaches Greece
NEWS

Smoke from Canada fires reaches Greece

Temperatures in Greece set to peak at 37C on Friday
NEWS

Temperatures in Greece set to peak at 37C on Friday

Europe’s 2022 summer heat record not a ‘one-off,’ experts warn
NEWS

Europe’s 2022 summer heat record not a ‘one-off,’ experts warn

Kastoria in state of emergency due to rain
NEWS

Kastoria in state of emergency due to rain

Storms cause power cuts, flooding in northern Greece
NEWS

Storms cause power cuts, flooding in northern Greece