First heatwave to hit Greece next week

Temperatures are expected to rise further from the middle of next week across the entire country, reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, in the season’s first heatwave.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service said that hot air from North Africa will start sweeping into Greece from Wednesday, pushing temperatures as high as 39-40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday and Tuesday temperatures will hover around 34-35 degrees and read 37-38 in some regions, while winds will remain moderate at 3-5 on the Beaufort sale.

The heat will hit the country as of Wednesday will temperatures limbing to 40 degrees Celsius in the mainland. The stuffy conditions are forecast to prevail for 4-5 days.