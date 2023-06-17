NEWS

Storms cause power cuts, flooding in northern Greece

Storms cause power cuts, flooding in northern Greece
Heavy rainfall has flooded the yard of a house in Thessaloniki, Greece, on June 17, 2023. [Achilleas Chiras/ AMNA]

Storms that hit areas in western Thessaloniki as well as the city center on Saturday caused power cuts and flooding of houses, Central Macedonia Region director of civil protection Charalambos Stergiadis told state-run news agency AMNA.

The adverse rainfall is affecting areas as far as Moudania in Chalkidiki, he added, where power cuts occurred, and the areas of Polichni, Toumba and Diavata. The Fire Brigade has so far dealt with more than 300 emergency calls across northern Greece including Thessaloniki and Chalkidiki, to pump water out of houses, cut trees and transport people to safety. Several roads in the region have also flooded, shutting down traffic.

Similar problems occurred in the town of Kastoria, forcing Mayor Giannis Korentzidis to request that his municipality be declared in a state of emergency as torrential rain has impacted agricultural production.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki hit by flooding
NEWS

Thessaloniki hit by flooding

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki
NEWS

Meteorologist makes grim climate forecast for Thessaloniki

An erratic spring followed by a late summer
NEWS

An erratic spring followed by a late summer

BEYOND unit bracing for increased risk of wildfires
NEWS

BEYOND unit bracing for increased risk of wildfires

Storms sweeping in from west
NEWS

Storms sweeping in from west

Greece should brace for another scorcher of a summer, expert warns
NEWS

Greece should brace for another scorcher of a summer, expert warns