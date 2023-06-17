Storms cause power cuts, flooding in northern Greece

Heavy rainfall has flooded the yard of a house in Thessaloniki, Greece, on June 17, 2023. [Achilleas Chiras/ AMNA]

Storms that hit areas in western Thessaloniki as well as the city center on Saturday caused power cuts and flooding of houses, Central Macedonia Region director of civil protection Charalambos Stergiadis told state-run news agency AMNA.

The adverse rainfall is affecting areas as far as Moudania in Chalkidiki, he added, where power cuts occurred, and the areas of Polichni, Toumba and Diavata. The Fire Brigade has so far dealt with more than 300 emergency calls across northern Greece including Thessaloniki and Chalkidiki, to pump water out of houses, cut trees and transport people to safety. Several roads in the region have also flooded, shutting down traffic.

Similar problems occurred in the town of Kastoria, forcing Mayor Giannis Korentzidis to request that his municipality be declared in a state of emergency as torrential rain has impacted agricultural production.