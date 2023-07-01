NEWS

Smoke from Canada fires reaches Greece

Smoke from Canada fires reaches Greece
: Flames reach upwards along the edge of a wildfire as seen from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada June 12, 2023. [Cpl Marc-Andre Leclerc/Canadian Forces/Handout via Reuters]

Smoke from the major fires in Canada has reached the Ionian Sea and Crete, according to the Meteo service of the National Observatory of Athens.

High concentrations of smoke in the middle and upper troposphere of the Ionian Sea and Crete were visible in satellite images taken by the US NOAA-20 satellite at noon on Friday. Particularly noteworthy, according to Meteo, is the fact that the smoke was so dense that it reduced incoming solar radiation reaching the ground in parts of western Crete by up to 10%, as depicted by a graph from the National Observatory of Athens’ weather station in Kissamos, Hania.

On Tuesday, Meteo reported that Canada is experiencing the worst fire season in the country’s modern history, with more than 7.7 million hectares burned so far in the first half of the 2023 fire season.

Weather Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lightning ignites four fires on Rhodes
NEWS

Lightning ignites four fires on Rhodes

Very high risk of fire in five regions on Sunday
NEWS

Very high risk of fire in five regions on Sunday

Wildfire breaks out on Samos island
NEWS

Wildfire breaks out on Samos island

Family awarded 310,000 euro over Mati fire death
NEWS

Family awarded 310,000 euro over Mati fire death

Fire on Rhodes tourist vessel
NEWS

Fire on Rhodes tourist vessel

Blaze breaks out on Mount Pelion
NEWS

Blaze breaks out on Mount Pelion