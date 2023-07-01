Smoke from Canada fires reaches Greece

: Flames reach upwards along the edge of a wildfire as seen from a Canadian Forces helicopter surveying the area near Mistissini, Quebec, Canada June 12, 2023. [Cpl Marc-Andre Leclerc/Canadian Forces/Handout via Reuters]

Smoke from the major fires in Canada has reached the Ionian Sea and Crete, according to the Meteo service of the National Observatory of Athens.

High concentrations of smoke in the middle and upper troposphere of the Ionian Sea and Crete were visible in satellite images taken by the US NOAA-20 satellite at noon on Friday. Particularly noteworthy, according to Meteo, is the fact that the smoke was so dense that it reduced incoming solar radiation reaching the ground in parts of western Crete by up to 10%, as depicted by a graph from the National Observatory of Athens’ weather station in Kissamos, Hania.

On Tuesday, Meteo reported that Canada is experiencing the worst fire season in the country’s modern history, with more than 7.7 million hectares burned so far in the first half of the 2023 fire season.