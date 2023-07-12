Biker crashes into wild boar

A 37-year-old man was injured on Tuesday in Fthiotida in Central Greece after his motorcycle crashed into a wild boar on a provincial road.

According to local news media, the man was on his way to work just before 8 a.m. when a herd of the animals blocked his way, causing him to crash into one of them.

He was reportedly catapulted by the collision several meters into the air. He sustained injuries all over his body from the fall but they were reportedly non-life-threatening. The animal was killed in the collision. The Hunting Association of Atalanti said a campaign will be launched on Monday to limit the population of wild boars in residential areas.