ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos

A 19-year-old man from Scotland lost his life on the island of Zakynthos in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Friday. The four-wheeler veered off its intended path and overturned, resulting in a fatal injury to the rider.

The co-passenger, a British national of the same age, only suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to ERT state broadcaster reported that both individuals involved were wearing helmets and were traveling at a low speed. According to the same report, the driver attempted a sudden maneuver, causing the ATV to overturn and tragically leading to the rider’s fatal injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the young man was transported to Zakynthos Hospital by ambulance. Regrettably, the doctors at the hospital confirmed his death.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.