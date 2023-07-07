NEWS

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos
[ERT]

A 19-year-old man from Scotland lost his life on the island of Zakynthos in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Friday. The four-wheeler veered off its intended path and overturned, resulting in a fatal injury to the rider.

The co-passenger, a British national of the same age, only suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to ERT state broadcaster reported that both individuals involved were wearing helmets and were traveling at a low speed. According to the same report, the driver attempted a sudden maneuver, causing the ATV to overturn and tragically leading to the rider’s fatal injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the young man was transported to Zakynthos Hospital by ambulance. Regrettably, the doctors at the hospital confirmed his death.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies
NEWS

Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies

No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece
NEWS

No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece

Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found
NEWS

Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone
NEWS

Fatal accident prompts strike at Perama Ship Repair Zone

Four arrested over death of Perama worker
NEWS

Four arrested over death of Perama worker

British national killed by lightning while swimming on Rhodes
NEWS

British national killed by lightning while swimming on Rhodes