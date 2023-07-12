Mitsotakis, Erdogan meet in Vilnius

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius. There was no immediate report on the content of the discussions, which extended for approximately one hour.

Speaking to Athens-Macedonia News Agency (AMNA), sources revealed that at the start of the meeting, Erdogan underscored the presence of newly formed cabinets in both countries. Mitsotakis emphasized the positive communication and collaboration between the Greek and Turkish foreign ministers.

The sources further said that Ibrahim Kalin, the new head of the National Intelligence Agency (MIT), was also in attendance at the start of the meeting. Kalin extended his congratulations to the Greek premier on his re-election, to which Mitsotakis reciprocated by congratulating Kalin on assuming his new responsibilities.

Analysts described the meeting as an effort to revive bilateral relations, with the United States playing a pivotal role as a catalyst. The aim is to create favorable conditions for a high-level political settlement between Greece and Turkey within a new framework.

This framework entails establishing new armament balances in the Aegean, engaging in negotiations to address disputes, and, in any case, fostering a stable atmosphere in this crucial region for NATO in the eastern Mediterranean.

Macron meeting

Earlier on Wednesday, Mitsotakis held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to government sources, the two leaders engaged in discussions aimed at further strengthening Greek-French relations. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and European matters, including the recent developments in Ukraine.

This is a developing story.