Greece bracing for impact of heatwave Kleon

The state mechanism has been placed on high alert to deal with heatwave Kleon, which will prevail throughout the country in the coming days. The most difficult days will be Friday and Saturday, and according to the latest forecast, the high temperatures will continue into next week.

The Health Ministry has put all public hospitals on standby while an emergency meeting was held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Civil Protection with the participation of all relevant agencies to update existing strategies to deal with the phenomenon.

On Wednesday, high temperatures will prevail mainly in central Greece and the southern mainland, with the maximum heat reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday the heat will spread to almost the entire country, with the temperature in Central Macedonia and the interior of Epirus reaching 40C, while it will climb to up to 41C in central Greece.

The heat wave will peak on Friday with the most difficult conditions in the interior of central Greece with 41-42C and in the interior of Thessaly with 43C.

In the large urban centers and especially in Attica, levels of above 40C are also expected.

Similar conditions can be expected on Saturday, with a slight dip on Sunday, before temperatures climb again on Monday.

The Culture Ministry is considering the possibility of interrupting the opening hours of certain archaeological sites.

Changes to the operating hours of public and private sector services are also under consideration, with an emphasis on limiting unnecessary travel. The Health Ministry has noted that the elderly, infants and young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people who are overweight or obese, as well as people who work or exercise intensively in hot environments are at greatest risk.

Precautions are also advised for people with chronic illnesses (cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, lung disease, kidney disease, liver disease, mental illness, dementia, alcoholism or drug abuse etc) and patients suffering from other medical conditions.