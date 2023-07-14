MEPs urge radical change in Mediterranean search and rescue

A resolution by members of the European Parliament has called on member-states to implement a radical change in search and rescue policies in the Mediterranean with priority given to preventive action so that no human lives are lost.

The resolution, adopted in the plenary session of the European Parliament, stipulates the need to create a permanent solidarity mechanism between member-states following search and rescue operations.

The move came in the wake of the recent deadly migrant shipwreck off the southern coast of Greece, which was mentioned by several MEPs and the commissioner in charge of migration and home affairs, Ylva Johansson, in the debate in plenary.

The Commission was asked to create an integrated EU search and rescue mission, as these operations are not covered by a common legal framework and will be implemented by the member-states’ authorities and Frontex.

A point of agreement among all MEPs was the need to combat trafficking in human beings.

They even called on the Commission to present proposals for funding for third countries, while several suggested an effective response to misinformation in the countries of origin through an information campaign, including on the dangers of sea routes, especially from Libya.

Johansson underlined as a priority the immediate completion of the Migration and Asylum Pact, in order, as she mentioned, to best honor the victims of the recent shipwreck as well.

For his part, Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis noted Greece’s decisive contribution for the completion of the ongoing negotiations on the Migration and Asylum Pact, after his first meeting in Brussels on Thursday with Johansson, which he described as useful and constructive.

“The government’s priorities were explained in terms of integration, legal migration routes and the resumption of any cooperation with Turkey,” said Kairidis, who will meet on Monday in Athens with the executive director of Frontex.