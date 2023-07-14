About 23,000 hairdressers and barbershops operate illegally: industry president

About 23,000 hairdressers and barbershops are operating illegally in Greece, the president of an industry federation has claimed.

Maria Sotiropoulou, president of the hairdresser and barbershop owners federation, said the existence of unlicensed shops deprives the state of revenue and represents unfair competition for the industry.

She called on the authorities to establish a hotline to receive reports on unlicensed hairdressers and to monitor social media accounts that offer hairdressing services.