NEWS

About 23,000 hairdressers and barbershops operate illegally: industry president

About 23,000 hairdressers and barbershops operate illegally: industry president
[InTime News]

About 23,000 hairdressers and barbershops are operating illegally in Greece, the president of an industry federation has claimed.

Maria Sotiropoulou, president of the hairdresser and barbershop owners federation, said the existence of unlicensed shops deprives the state of revenue and represents unfair competition for the industry.

She called on the authorities to establish a hotline to receive reports on unlicensed hairdressers and to monitor social media accounts that offer hairdressing services.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Companies struggling to hold on to workers
ECONOMY

Companies struggling to hold on to workers

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19
NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

New round of fines on Mykonos
NEWS

New round of fines on Mykonos

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff
ECONOMY

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff

Appeals against fines and demolitions on Mykonos
NEWS

Appeals against fines and demolitions on Mykonos

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case
NEWS

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case