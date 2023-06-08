NEWS

Folli Follie trial to resume at long last on June 19

Barring any unlikely event, the Folli Follie trial is expected to begin on June 19 at the Court of Appeal for Felony Cases, as the Athens Bar Association has stated that the lawyers will attend the trial with special permission.

The trial of the troubled jewelry maker Folli Follie had for a long time been essentially deadlocked, as lawyers had declared abstention from their duties in trials concerning criminal organizations due to legal disagreements which they cited regarding a legislative provision stating that any sentences to be imposed, even for a few months’ imprisonment, will be served – that is, the defendants will go to jail.

The trial, which began in early 2022, concerns Folli Follie founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son Georgios as the main defendants. 

Along with other defendants, they are charged with falsifying balance sheets, financial offenses and forming a criminal organization. 

