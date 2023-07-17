NEWS

Authorities probe deaths of children in water-related incidents in Attica

Authorities probe deaths of children in water-related incidents in Attica
File photo.

A 10-year-old girl lost her life on Sunday under undisclosed circumstances in a residential complex pool located in the town of Nea Makri on Attica’s eastern coast. 

The child was discovered unconscious in the pool and was transported by an EKAV ambulance to a nearby health center, where her death was confirmed. 

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Also on Sunday, a 6-year-old boy was found unconscious in the sea at Megalo Kavouri beach in Vouliagmeni, southern Athens. The boy was transported by an EKAV ambulance to Asklipieio Voulas General Hospital, where his death was declared.

The Saronic Port Authority, responsible for conducting the investigation, has taken the parents of the minor into custody, charging them with violating Article 306 of the Penal Code, which pertains to endangering the life of a minor. 

Additionally, an autopsy has been ordered to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen dies of allergic reaction in Halkidiki
NEWS

Teen dies of allergic reaction in Halkidiki

Hospital announces death of 12-year-old found unconscious while swimming
NEWS

Hospital announces death of 12-year-old found unconscious while swimming

Officer arrested after killing 20-year-old man in car chase near Larisa
NEWS

Officer arrested after killing 20-year-old man in car chase near Larisa

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos
NEWS

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos

Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies
NEWS

Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies

Two Irish teenagers die on holiday in Greece
NEWS

Two Irish teenagers die on holiday in Greece