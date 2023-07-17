Authorities probe deaths of children in water-related incidents in Attica

A 10-year-old girl lost her life on Sunday under undisclosed circumstances in a residential complex pool located in the town of Nea Makri on Attica’s eastern coast.

The child was discovered unconscious in the pool and was transported by an EKAV ambulance to a nearby health center, where her death was confirmed.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Also on Sunday, a 6-year-old boy was found unconscious in the sea at Megalo Kavouri beach in Vouliagmeni, southern Athens. The boy was transported by an EKAV ambulance to Asklipieio Voulas General Hospital, where his death was declared.

The Saronic Port Authority, responsible for conducting the investigation, has taken the parents of the minor into custody, charging them with violating Article 306 of the Penal Code, which pertains to endangering the life of a minor.

Additionally, an autopsy has been ordered to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.