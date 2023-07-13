NEWS

Hospital announces death of 12-year-old found unconscious while swimming

A 12-year-old boy that was pulled out of the water after he was found unconscious on Sunday on the island of Crete died on Thursday. The boy had been intubated at the PAGNI Hospital intensive care unit in Iraklio.

The boy had been swimming near the town of Chania. He was then pulled out by a lifeguard who, along with the ambulance services, provided first aid and resuscitated the boy. He was then rushed to Rethymno Hospital where the doctors intubated him. Finally, he was transferred to PAGNI in Irakleio.

The director of the hospital, Giorgos Halkiadakis, announced the death of the boy on Thursday afternoon.

