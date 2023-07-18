Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou

MPs have unanimously voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of former Attica governor and recently re-elected SYRIZA MP Rena Dourou, in response to a request from prosecuting authorities.

Dourou is among those accused in connection with the deadly fire in Mati, eastern Attica, in 2018, in which 104 people lost their lives.

She faces charges of homicide and causing serious bodily harm through negligence, for alleged actions and omissions during her time as governor.

Her trial is adjourned until her immunity is lifted.

Dourou, who was elected to Parliament on June 25, had waived her right to immunity and asked the House to expedite procedures.

An Athens court on Monday postponed the hearing of a compensation appeal lodged by 11 people who sustained serious burns in the deadly 2018 wildfire.

The trial was put off until October 30, pending the lifting of immunity from prosecution of Rena Dourou, one of the key defendants in the hearing. [AMNA]