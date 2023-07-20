NEWS

FM meets with German counterpart in Brussels

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Brussels on Thursday, where both ministers are attending the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union.

According to a release by the Foreign Ministry, the two discussed political co-operation between the two countries, migration, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, co-operation in combatting climate change, and the “Our Ocean Conference 2024” that will take place in Greece. The two also exchanged invitations for official visits.

Earlier on Thursday, Gerapetritis met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The minister emphasized that during the decision-making process to supply arms to NATO member-states, it is equally important to ensure that these are not used against other NATO members.

