NEWS

Respect for EU norms key for Turkish ambitions

Respect for EU norms key for Turkish ambitions

Respect for European norms is a prerequisite for the improvement of EU-Turkey relations, the Foreign Affairs Council stated during their session in Brussels on Thursday. Ankara has expressed its expectation of positive steps from the EU concerning visa liberalization and the Customs Union. 

The EU foreign ministers were briefed by Greece’s George Gerapetritis on developments in Greek-Turkish relations following the leaders’ meeting in Vilnius. 

They also had a videoconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing critical issues related to Ukraine, Russia and China. They emphasized the importance of preventing sanctions on Russia from being bypassed through Turkey. 

Also Thursday, Gerapetritis held his inaugural meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Sources said Gerapetritis called for the preservation of a balanced approach within NATO, as it contributes to the Alliance’s overall effectiveness.

EU Turkey Politics Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats
NEWS

Southern EU member-states expected to condemn Turkish threats

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate
NEWS

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate

EU ready to re-engage with Turkey, but sets conditions
NEWS

EU ready to re-engage with Turkey, but sets conditions

FM meets with German counterpart in Brussels
NEWS

FM meets with German counterpart in Brussels

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession
NEWS

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council
NEWS

Dendias in Brussels for Foreign Affairs Council