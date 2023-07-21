Respect for EU norms key for Turkish ambitions

Respect for European norms is a prerequisite for the improvement of EU-Turkey relations, the Foreign Affairs Council stated during their session in Brussels on Thursday. Ankara has expressed its expectation of positive steps from the EU concerning visa liberalization and the Customs Union.

The EU foreign ministers were briefed by Greece’s George Gerapetritis on developments in Greek-Turkish relations following the leaders’ meeting in Vilnius.

They also had a videoconference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, discussing critical issues related to Ukraine, Russia and China. They emphasized the importance of preventing sanctions on Russia from being bypassed through Turkey.

Also Thursday, Gerapetritis held his inaugural meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Sources said Gerapetritis called for the preservation of a balanced approach within NATO, as it contributes to the Alliance’s overall effectiveness.