PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’

A girl walks by the graves of soldiers killed in the1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 49th anniversary on July 20 1974, in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]

The International Coordinating Committee for Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) issued a statement on Thursday, marking the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and urging an end to the occupation. Additionally, PSEKA criticized the international community for applying double standards in their response to the Cyprus invasion versus Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we witness the tragic events in Ukraine due to the illegal invasion by Russia, we remind everyone that the first invasion in Europe was July 20, 1974 by a pre-meditated invasion of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey,” PSEKA said.



“On the pretext of protecting the 18% Turkish minority, but in reality for geopolitical and military reasons, Turkey violated American law, UN Resolutions and unleashed a brutal invasion killing thousands, creating 200,000 refugees and 49 years later, still illegally occupies 36% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union,” it said.



“The double standard between world reaction of Ukraine and Cyprus has shaken our faith in democratic principles, human rights and the effectiveness of the United Nations. We call on [US] President [Joe] Biden, leader of the free world, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, to finally hold Turkey accountable and end the 49 year occupation of 36% of the Republic of Cyprus.”