DIASPORA

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’

PSEKA calls for an end to Turkish occupation of Cyprus, slams ‘double standards’
A girl walks by the graves of soldiers killed in the1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 49th anniversary on July 20 1974, in the divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]

The International Coordinating Committee for Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) issued a statement on Thursday, marking the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and urging an end to the occupation. Additionally, PSEKA criticized the international community for applying double standards in their response to the Cyprus invasion versus Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we witness the tragic events in Ukraine due to the illegal invasion by Russia, we remind everyone that the first invasion in Europe was July 20, 1974 by a pre-meditated invasion of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey,” PSEKA said.
 
“On the pretext of protecting the 18% Turkish minority, but in reality for geopolitical and military reasons, Turkey violated American law, UN Resolutions and unleashed a brutal invasion killing thousands, creating 200,000 refugees and 49 years later, still illegally occupies 36% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union,” it said.  
 
“The double standard between world reaction of Ukraine and Cyprus has shaken our faith in democratic principles, human rights and the effectiveness of the United Nations. We call on [US] President [Joe] Biden, leader of the free world, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, to finally hold Turkey accountable and end the 49 year occupation of 36% of the Republic of Cyprus.”

Cyprus US Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body
NEWS

State Dep’t rejects observer state status for Turkish Cypriot entity in Turkic States body

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance
NEWS

Erdogan doesn’t rule out Cyprus peace talks restart, but sticks to two-state stance

Nicosia sees window of opportunity
NEWS

Nicosia sees window of opportunity

Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption
NEWS

Cyprus president congratulates Erdogan on re-election, expresses readiness for talks resumption

Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids
NEWS

Nicosia unenthusiastic about Greco-Turkish bids

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader
NEWS

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader