Grill owner arrested after alleged deliveryman dies of suspected heatstroke

A grill owner who was arrested after a man (46) who allegedly worked for him making deliveries died of suspected heatstroke has been released after appearing before a prosecutor.

Police in Halkida, on the island of Evia, had arrested the grill owner on suspicion of manslaughter as part of their investigation into the death of the 46 year old.

Police sources told the state-run AMNA news agency that the investigation showed that the 46 year old had run deliveries for the grill during the morning and midday hours on Thursday but did not have an employment contract.

On Thursday afternoon, the 46 year old returned to his home and complained of a headache. After his situation worsened, he was transferred to hospital by ambulance with symptoms of heatstroke, where he died a short time later.

A hospital statement said the man had a body temperature of 41 degrees Celsius upon admission and that it was possible that he died after suffering “cardiorespiratory arrest after exposure to very high temperatures.”

The same statement said the deceased was “not a deliveryman.”

An autopsy has been ordered. [ERT, AMNA]