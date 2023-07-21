Man (46) dies of suspected heatstroke on Evia

A 46-year-old man has died of suspected heatstroke on the island of Evia.

Reports say the man was cycling on a street in Halkida, the island’s capital, when he collapsed.

Upon his arrival to hospital in an ambulance, he had a body temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Attempts to revive him proved unsuccessful, with a hospital statement saying it was possible that main died after suffering “cardiorespiratory arrest after exposure to very high temperatures.”

An autopsy has been ordered.