Just over one in five Greeks (21 percent) has opened a ChatGPT account, according to a survey by market research firm Focus Bari.

Naturally, it is the young who are more heavily involved: 44% of 18-24-year-olds have an account, compared to 11% of those over 55.

The embrace of the technology coexists with skepticism: About 60% are worried about the effects of artificial intelligence on society and 46% believe ChatGPT provides naive or inappropriate answers at times.

An example of the latter is the message a tech-savvy 76-year-old sent to his two-year-old grandson on securing a place at a nursery:

“Your acceptance in the program is a recognition of your achievements and your potential… Embrace each moment of learning and growth… to broaden your abilities in your chosen subject,” ChatGPT said, among other things.