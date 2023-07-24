NEWS

More than one in five Greeks uses ChatGPT

More than one in five Greeks uses ChatGPT

Just over one in five Greeks (21 percent) has opened a ChatGPT account, according to a survey by market research firm Focus Bari.

Naturally, it is the young who are more heavily involved: 44% of 18-24-year-olds have an account, compared to 11% of those over 55.

The embrace of the technology coexists with skepticism: About 60% are worried about the effects of artificial intelligence on society and 46% believe ChatGPT provides naive or inappropriate answers at times.

An example of the latter is the message a tech-savvy 76-year-old sent to his two-year-old grandson on securing a place at a nursery:

“Your acceptance in the program is a recognition of your achievements and your potential… Embrace each moment of learning and growth… to broaden your abilities in your chosen subject,” ChatGPT said, among other things. 

Technology Survey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks turning their backs on news media
NEWS

Greeks turning their backs on news media

Young doctors dissatisfied with health system, survey shows
NEWS

Young doctors dissatisfied with health system, survey shows

Study refutes prior beliefs about ancient eruption
NEWS

Study refutes prior beliefs about ancient eruption

Study reveals limitations of online lockdown classes
NEWS

Study reveals limitations of online lockdown classes

Three in four companies plan wage hikes
ECONOMY

Three in four companies plan wage hikes

Teens still reading books in age of social media
CULTURE

Teens still reading books in age of social media