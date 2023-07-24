Wildfires continue to rage across Greece

The firefighting forces, along with volunteers, battled the flames throughout the night in several areas of Greece. The islands of Rhodes and Corfu, as well as Aigio in the northern Peloponnese, Karystos on Evia, and Yliki north of Athens, were affected. Airplanes began operations early on Monday to aid in firefighting efforts.

In Corfu, the fire is currently raging in the northeastern part of the island and south of Perithia. According to the Fire Department, no houses have been reached by the flames. A total of 62 firefighters, supported by 21 water trucks, three groups of firefighters on foot, two helicopters, and two airplanes, are actively involved in tackling the fire.

During the night, emergency number 112 was used to send evacuation messages to the residents of Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palaia Perithia, Sinies, Viglaturi, Nisaki, Rou, Katavolo, Kentoma, Tritsi, Kokkokilas, Sarakiniatika, Plagia, Kalami, Vlahatika, and Kavalleraina.

In Karystos, Evia, the Fire Department reports scattered outbreaks, and several settlements including Platis Gialos, Livadi, Kastri, Potami, Pernaraki, and Platanistos have already been evacuated after receiving messages via 112. The island is experiencing strong winds.

On Rhodes, firefighters have been combating the fire throughout the night, addressing rekindling between Apollo and Platania and handling scattered outbreaks east to Malona and Massari. A total of 266 firefighters, 55 vehicles, 16 teams on foot, three helicopters, and four airplanes are working diligently to extinguish the fire.

In Aigio, the village of Trapeza and Kastro Aegialia were evacuated after receiving messages through the emergency number 112, as the fire continued to burn on a nearby hill. Firefighters have so far prevented the fire from crossing the highway.

In the area of Yliki, the fire is ongoing but has not yet threatened any houses. A total of 60 firefighters, 21 water trucks, three teams on foot, two helicopters, and two airplanes are currently involved in firefighting operations. [AMNA]