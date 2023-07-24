Greece gets respite from extreme heat, for now

Greece is set to experience a brief respite from the recent spell of scorching temperatures, as the forecast indicates a slight drop, particularly in the eastern regions.

Maximum temperatures will range from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in the mainland, while certain areas in Central Greece and the Peloponnese will see temperatures soar to 41 to 42 degrees Celsius. In the Ionian islands, the Dodecanese, and southern Crete, temperatures will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, while in the other islands, they will range between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Overall, the weather is expected to be sunny, with a few passing clouds in the central and northern mountainous regions during the afternoon and evening hours.

Winds will predominantly blow from northerly directions, ranging from 3 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, with speeds reaching up to 6 in the east and locally up to 7 in the southeastern Aegean.