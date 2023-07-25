Greek PM still planning to visit Cyprus despite Israeli canceling

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Cyprus on Wednesday despite the postponement of the tripartite talks with Cyprus and Israel, due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s health issues.

Unless something dramatic happens on the wildfire front, forcing the prime minister to cancel a second international trip in a row, following last Sunday’s Rome meeting on migration, Mitsotakis will go ahead with the visit. It is a longstanding custom that one of the first trips abroad of a newly elected, or re-elected, Greek premier, if not the very first one, is to Cyprus.

Netanyahu had to be fitted with a pacemaker Sunday. He was discharged Monday, but his doctors told him he should avoid plane trips for a while. Netanyahu therefore had to cancel his trip not only to Cyprus, but also to Ankara, the first visit of an Israeli prime minister to Turkey since 2008.