Greek FM Gerapetritis to visit Cyprus for first official trip

Greece’s new foreign minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, is scheduled to undertake his first official visit abroad on Tuesday, as he heads to Cyprus since assuming the role of the head of Greek diplomacy.

The minister will first be received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Following this, he will hold a private meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, after which extended discussions will take place between the two delegations.

The talks are expected to center around the developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as address bilateral relations and issues of regional and multilateral cooperation that the two countries have jointly developed with other states in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Additionally, the discussions will cover topics related to the EU and ongoing international developments, among other matters.

