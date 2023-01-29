Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday

The founder of the Ark of the World children’s foundation, which is under investigation for child abuse and financial fraud, will appear before the prosecutor for an initial statement on Friday as a suspect in the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor.

Father Antonios will answer to complaints filed regarding sexual acts against two underage boys, now aged 19 and 15, as well as abusive and offensive behavior against several other children.

At the same time, prosecutors are expected to receive the final conclusion of the parallel investigation into the Ark of the World’s financial data next week.