NEWS

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday

Ark of the World founder to appear before prosecutor Friday

The founder of the Ark of the World children’s foundation, which is under investigation for child abuse and financial fraud, will appear before the prosecutor for an initial statement on Friday as a suspect in the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor. 

Father Antonios will answer to complaints filed regarding sexual acts against two underage boys, now aged 19 and 15, as well as abusive and offensive behavior against several other children. 

At the same time, prosecutors are expected to receive the final conclusion of the parallel investigation into the Ark of the World’s financial data next week.  

Justice Charity

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ark founder’s lawyers given Feb 2 deadline to prepare testimony
NEWS

Ark founder’s lawyers given Feb 2 deadline to prepare testimony

Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3
NEWS

Children’s charity founder to appear in court on Feb. 3

Minister takes swipe at charity for children
NEWS

Minister takes swipe at charity for children

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations
NEWS

Founder, staff of NGO ‘Kivotos’ summoned to testify on child abuse allegations

Bouras Foundation completes $1 mln matching grant for Ecumenical Patriarch Foundation
DIASPORA

Bouras Foundation completes $1 mln matching grant for Ecumenical Patriarch Foundation

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes
NEWS

Findings link children’s charity to financial crimes