NEWS

Major wildfire in northeastern Corfu

Major wildfire in northeastern Corfu
{Corfu TV News]

Firefighters, police, civil protection units, as well as residents and volunteers, are battling a major wildfire in the northeastern part of Corfu, where evacuation orders have been issued to a number of villages.

Conditions near the villages of Syki and Imerolia are described as extremely difficult, while in the village of Loutses, the fire front has already entered the yards of houses and destroyed a carpentry workshop.

Tankers and farm vehicles from neighboring areas have rallied to deliver water to the affected areas while ambulances and doctors are on foot to give help to those who need it, as the air is thick with smoke.

Earlier, tourists who were in the affected areas around Loutses were evacuated to the local town hall in Acharavi. Residents in Kalamaki, Asraos, Syki and Imerolia were told to evacuate to Kassiopi.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the mayor of North Corfu, Giorgos Machimaris, said that “the situation in Loutses is tragic. The fire is burning houses and we are trying to convince some last residents to leave. Some of them were saving their animals until the last moment.

“The front has gone out of control a long time ago and is heading towards the sea, east towards Imerolia and Syki and west towards Apraos. In Syki and Imerolia, the flames are close to the houses, the vegetation is dense.”

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
More evacuations ordered in Rhodes and Corfu
NEWS

More evacuations ordered in Rhodes and Corfu

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire
NEWS

Firefighting aircraft crashes while battling Evia wildfire

Wildfires rage, more tourists fly out
NEWS

Wildfires rage, more tourists fly out

Heatwave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations
NEWS

Heatwave returns as Greece grapples with more wildfire evacuations

Wildfires in Greece burn for days, more tourists expected to fly out
NEWS

Wildfires in Greece burn for days, more tourists expected to fly out

No rest for firefighters as blazes persist
NEWS

No rest for firefighters as blazes persist