Koufonisia bans raft of recreational water activities

Authorities have imposed a ban on just about all water recreational activities except for swimming on Koufonisia in the interest of public safety and preservation of the two eastern Cyclades islets.

The ban announced by Rear Admiral Alexios Apostolopoulos, the Naxos harbor master, concerns the use of both motorized and non-motorized activity around Ano and Kato Koufonisi. 

The measure comes in response to the unique characteristics of the two islands, as well as their limited coastline, which has been experiencing an increase in traffic from passenger vessels, ships, and recreational boats operating in the region.

The decision was prompted by the recognition that the use of recreational water vehicles poses a heightened risk of accidents, especially considering that these vehicles are allowed to operate at a considerable distance from the shoreline. Moreover, it stands in contradiction with the provisions set forth to protect antiquities and cultural heritage. Notably, Kato Koufonisi has been designated as an “A Zone,” granting it absolute protection throughout its entire area.

