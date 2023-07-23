NEWS

UK’s EasyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes

UK’s EasyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes
[Shutterstock]

Britain’s easyJet said on Sunday it was operating flights as normal to Rhodes but was closely monitoring the wildfires on the Greek island.

“We advise customers travelling to and from Rhodes to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker,” it said in a statement.

It said it was working to comply with the requests of the local authorities and is in contact with its customers there.

In a later statement, easyJet said it will be operating two repatriation flights on Monday from Rhodes to Gatwick in addition to the nine flights which are already operating between the Greek island and Gatwick airport.

The airline said it will also add another repatriation flight on Tuesday, and said, it will continue to keep under review if additional repatriation flights are needed. 

[Reuters]

Transport Tourism Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes
NEWS

Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees
NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

2,000 people evacuated by sea in Rhodes
NEWS

2,000 people evacuated by sea in Rhodes

A wildfire is raging out of control on Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations
NEWS

A wildfire is raging out of control on Rhodes, forcing tourist evacuations

Tourists evacuated in Rhodes as huge fire front expands
NEWS

Tourists evacuated in Rhodes as huge fire front expands

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages
NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas in Rhodes as wildfire rages