Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the funeral of Second Lieutenant Periklis Stefanidis in Kilkis on Thursday, while President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will be present at the funeral of Captain Christos Moulas in Chania on the island of Crete on Friday.

The two pilots died when a Canadair CL-215 firefighting plane crashed during operations on the island of Evia on Tuesday.