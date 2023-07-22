Woman found dead in Pangrati with injuries from dog bites

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in central Athens early Saturday morning, bearing wounds from dog bites on her face, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The woman was found by her son, who returned hole shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday and notified the police. ERT reported that officers found two pit-bulls in the house, owned by the woman’s son.

An autopsy is expected to shed light on the exact causes of her death, as it was not clear whether the victim died after being attacked by the animals or other reasons.

Her son is facing charges of exposing a person to danger.