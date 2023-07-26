NEWS

Two die in separate blazes in Magnisia; suspect arrested for arson

Two die in separate blazes in Magnisia; suspect arrested for arson
[Reuters]

Wildfires in the central Greek prefecture of Magnisia claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday, while they continued to raze forests, pastures and farms into the night. 

In the first instance, a 69-year-old woman died while she was stuck in a camping trailer in the rural mountain area of Platanos. The woman was reportedly obese and unable to respond to warnings that the fire was approaching. 

Her husband tried to tow the trailer to safety after failing to carry her but the fire caught up with him and he was forced to flee, according to reports. He was found unconscious by paramedics and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to reports, the couple lived in the trailer near their animal pen. 

Another shepherd, meanwhile, was killed while trying to save his flock, in the same prefecture. The 45-year-old man was taking his animals to higher ground in Agios Georgios Ferron, west of Volos, when he was surrounded by a blaze that has started in nearby Velestino, his brother, who had heeded evacuations orders, said, according to state broadcaster ERT. 

The deaths of the two sheep farmers on Wednesday come after a 73-year-old shepherd was confirmed dead in a wildfire in Serres, in northern Greece, on Monday.

In the meantime, police have arrested a man suspected of starting the fire that killed the woman in the trailer and was being questioned in connection with the other fires in the area too.

Fire Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM and President to attend fallen firefighting pilot funerals
NEWS

PM and President to attend fallen firefighting pilot funerals

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots
NEWS

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots

Fire Service finds body of a dead woman in burning house
NEWS

Fire Service finds body of a dead woman in burning house

Vardinogiannis family announcement
NEWS

Vardinogiannis family announcement

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra
NEWS

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra

Woman found dead in Pangrati with injuries from dog bites
NEWS

Woman found dead in Pangrati with injuries from dog bites