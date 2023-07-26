Two die in separate blazes in Magnisia; suspect arrested for arson

Wildfires in the central Greek prefecture of Magnisia claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday, while they continued to raze forests, pastures and farms into the night.

In the first instance, a 69-year-old woman died while she was stuck in a camping trailer in the rural mountain area of Platanos. The woman was reportedly obese and unable to respond to warnings that the fire was approaching.

Her husband tried to tow the trailer to safety after failing to carry her but the fire caught up with him and he was forced to flee, according to reports. He was found unconscious by paramedics and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to reports, the couple lived in the trailer near their animal pen.

Another shepherd, meanwhile, was killed while trying to save his flock, in the same prefecture. The 45-year-old man was taking his animals to higher ground in Agios Georgios Ferron, west of Volos, when he was surrounded by a blaze that has started in nearby Velestino, his brother, who had heeded evacuations orders, said, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The deaths of the two sheep farmers on Wednesday come after a 73-year-old shepherd was confirmed dead in a wildfire in Serres, in northern Greece, on Monday.

In the meantime, police have arrested a man suspected of starting the fire that killed the woman in the trailer and was being questioned in connection with the other fires in the area too.