Funeral of fallen pilot takes place in Kilkis

The funeral of 27-year-old Second Lieutenant Periklis Stefanidis, who died when a Canadair CL-215 firefighting plane crashed during operations on the island of Evia on Tuesday, took place in his hometown of Kilkis on Thursday.

Both Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Dendias were present for the service, as was an honorary Hellenic Air Force detachment.

The funeral service of Captain Christos Moulas will take place on Friday.