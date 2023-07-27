NEWS

Judge who probed Golden Dawn named new Supreme Court chief

One of the chief investigative magistrates in the trial against the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization, Ioanna Klapa, has been appointed as the new president of Greece’s Supreme Court.

Klapa became a judge in 1984 and joined the country’s highest criminal court in August 2020 after distinguishing herself in the widely publicized trial.

The position of Supreme Court chief prosecutor, meanwhile, went to Georgia Adeilini, who is best known for referring to trial former SYRIZA minister, current MP and candidate for the party leadership Nikos Pappas, who was convicted for shady dealings in an auction for TV broadcasting licenses.

Justice

