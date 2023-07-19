NEWS

OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash

OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash
Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

An executive of Greece’ rail network managing company OSE was beaten outside a court in the city of Larissa, in central Greece, on Tuesday after his testimony before an investigative magistrate on the train tragedy in Tempi  that killed 57 people. 

The man, who is the director of electro-mechanical systems and electrification of OSE, was attacked by seven to eight people at the back of the courthouse, a local news website reported. State-run broadcaster ERT reported that the attackers were relatives of victims of the fatal train collision on February 28.

Police had to intervened to rescue him and he was then taken to the local University Hospital for first aid.

