Covid deaths ease as prevalence rises

Covid-related deaths dropped slightly to 15 in the period from July 17 to 23 from 16 the week before that, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed in its weekly bulletin on Thursday.

The number of patients who had to be intubated, seven, marked a 75% rise compared to the four-week average before it.

EODY also reported that the number of Covid patients in hospital increased 50% against the four-week average to 306, while tests on wastewater in 10 parts of the country revealed a rise in the SARS-CoV-2 load in four of them.