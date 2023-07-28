PM chairs meeting on supporting Rhodes tourism after fires

A campaign promoting Rhodes in its chief tourism markets is one of three lines of action the government will take to support the future of tourism in the fire-stricken regions of the island.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, ministers, local government and tourism representatives focused on supporting the island’s residents and businesses.

With no active fire fronts burning on the island and the operational state of emergency effectively ended, it was decided to offer immediate support via state mechanisms to residents and stricken businesses, with six buildings now considered condemned and 39 having less serious damage.

Regional and municipal authorities also undertook to restore road networks and the coast.

A detailed presentation of the actions decided will be made next week. [AMNA]