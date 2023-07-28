NEWS

PM chairs meeting on supporting Rhodes tourism after fires

PM chairs meeting on supporting Rhodes tourism after fires
[Prime Minister's Office]

A campaign promoting Rhodes in its chief tourism markets is one of three lines of action the government will take to support the future of tourism in the fire-stricken regions of the island.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, ministers, local government and tourism representatives focused on supporting the island’s residents and businesses.

With no active fire fronts burning on the island and the operational state of emergency effectively ended, it was decided to offer immediate support via state mechanisms to residents and stricken businesses, with six buildings now considered condemned and 39 having less serious damage.

Regional and municipal authorities also undertook to restore road networks and the coast.

A detailed presentation of the actions decided will be made next week. [AMNA]

Tourism Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfires rage, more tourists fly out
NEWS

Wildfires rage, more tourists fly out

Rhodes: ‘The Greek people and volunteers have been amazing’
NEWS

Rhodes: ‘The Greek people and volunteers have been amazing’

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires
NEWS

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires

Fire still blazing on Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country
NEWS

Fire still blazing on Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country

UK’s EasyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes
NEWS

UK’s EasyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes

Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes
NEWS

Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes