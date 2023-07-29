Spartiates party leader dismisses mutiny by MPs

The head of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party has convened a meeting of its parliamentary group after playing down what is widely seen as a major challenge to his leadership.

“Whoever wants to stay can stay; those who want to leave can leave,” Vassilis Stigas told the press on Friday, after nine of the party’s 12 MPs reacted to his admonition of a colleague who expressed support for the mayoral candidacy of Ilias Kasidiaris – a convicted member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization and former MP – without clearing that position with Stigas first.

“I lead the Spartiates party, though there are, of course, some who may have sentimental ties [with Kasidiaris] or do not know how a party should operate in Parliament,” added the leader of the party, which was practically unknown until Kasidiaris expressed his support for it ahead of last month’s parliamentary election.